Shauna O'Connor Fournier, 67, of Manchester, NH passed away at home, on May 19, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born on September 18, 1952 in Manchester, NH. Shauna was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament School and Trinity High School.
She was greeted in heaven by her parents, Daniel B. and Evelyn (Crowley) O'Connor. There she reunited with her son, Jared who passed in 2018, as well as her sisters, Maureen, Sheila and Kathleen.
Shauna is survived by her husband of forty-six years, David J. Fournier; a daughter, Kirsten and her husband, Chad Clark; two brothers, Daniel and Brendan O'Connor of Manchester; and two sisters, Eileen Hickey of Lawrenceville, GA and Patricia Donahue of Manchester. She also leaves several adoring nieces and nephews, many of whom she was instrumental in their development into adulthood. She continues to be a profound influence in their lives.
A celebration of Shauna's life will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church at a date to be announced.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.