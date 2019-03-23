Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shawn McCarthy, 59, of Manchester died peacefully on March 6, 2019 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH following a brief illness after a day surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Manchester, the youngest son of Walter and Dorothy (Kuscienka) McCarthy.



Shawn attended local schools and received his master's of business degree from NH College. He worked as a financial analyst at BAE Systems for 36 years. He was also a member of the board of directors and former president for The 100 Club of NH, a member and officer of the Southern NH Radio Control Airplane Club and a 17-year participant in the annual Trans NH bicycle ride to raise money for the NH Muscular Dystrophy Association.



Shawn was a dedicated husband and father who loved his family and friends more than anything else in life.He was always able to see the humor in any situation; he also enjoyed traveling, football, RC model airplanes, bicycling, participating in triathlons and watercolor painting.



Shawn leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Michelle (Pepin) McCarthy, his sons Shane and Tyler McCarthy, his brothers and their partners, Kevin (Linda) McCarthy, Brian (Lisa) McCarthy, Marc (Michelle) Pepin, Paul (Linda) Pepin, David (DeDe) Pepin, mother-in-law Lillian Pepin and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



The family would like to thank the staff at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Nursing Facility for their care over the past few months. We are also grateful to all the wonderful people at the Community Hospice House for the loving care they gave to Shawn during his short stay there.



Services will be held on March 30, 2019 at The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH with calling hours from 9-12 and a celebration of life service from 12-1.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any of the following:Community Hospice House in Merrimack NH, the Muscular Dystrophy Association of NH, The 100 Club of NH or Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, Massachusetts.



