Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-625-6951
Service
12:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester , NH

Shawn M. Walder, 55, of Auburn, died March 1, 2020 at Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a courageous battle with brain cancer.



He was born on December 3, 1964 to Henry and Sandra (St. Germain) Walder in Misawa, Japan. He graduated from West High School in 1983 and earned an associate's degree from Southern New Hampshire University in 2011. He lived in Auburn for many years.



He served in the U.S Marine Corps for four years, where he served as a cook for a few of those years and learned many skills that he took with him and continuously utilized to make delicious meals for his family. While in the service he spent time in North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Japan, and the Philippines.



He worked as a business analyst for the legal department at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for many years. Prior to that, he worked at Moore Business Forms where he met his wife, Atomic Ski, and Nike/Bauer.



Shawn enjoyed many outdoor activities including, golfing with his son, Chris, snowboarding, snowmobiling with his buddies and exploring the woods with his dog, Yuki. He also sought out adventurous activities like roller coasters with his kids and he loved watching & cheering for them at their many sporting events. He was an avid Boston pro sports fan, loving his Boston Bruins & New England Patriots. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his wife and kids and really enjoyed their family vacations, especially their recent one to Paris.



He will be remembered for his sense of humor, for being a caring and welcoming person to all that he met and also for being a loving husband and father. He was highly thought of and loved and truly one of a kind, who will be missed by so many.



The family includes his wife of 25 years, Gabriela (Ginares) Walder of Auburn; two children, Victoria Walder and Chris M. Walder both of Auburn; his mother of Bow; a sister, Susan Gagan and husband, William, of Bow; a niece, Taylor Gagan and two nephews, Jordan Gagan and Connor Gagan; his in-laws, Oscar and Maria Ituarte of Auburn; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday (3/7) from 9 a.m. to noon followed immediately at noon by a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Newton, MA 02458,



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at







