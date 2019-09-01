Sheila O'Connor Murray died at home on August 24, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born March 6, 1943, the daughter of Daniel B. O'Connor and Evelyn (Crowley) O'Connor. Sheila was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and worked for many years at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Sheila is survived by her children Jamie Murray and his wife Tina of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Amanda Murray of Louisa, Va., and Christopher Cuddemi of Greenfield, N.H.; brothers Daniel and Brendan O'Connor of Manchester, N.H.; and sisters Eileen Hickey of Lawrenceville, Ga., Patricia Donahue and Shauna Fournier of Manchester. She also leaves behind grandchildren Nathan, Avery, Jaxson, Natasha and Chelsea and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and sisters Maureen O'Connor Casey and Kathleen O'Connor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sheila's name to the .
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019