LONDONDERRY - Sheilah Faith (Putnam) Sproul, 95, of Londonderry, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Frisbee Memorial Hospital, Rochester.



Born on May 18, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Gordon A. and Marjorie D. (Dyke) Putnam.



Raised in Goffstown and Manchester, she attended Webster Street School and Manchester High School Central. She was one of the first female cheerleaders for Central.



During high school, Sheilah worked in her mother's gift shop "The Fireside", once located just off Elm Street in Manchester. In the summers, she also helped manage the souvenir shop in Twin Mountain.



During World War II, she was a member of the Aircraft Warning Service in San Diego, Calif. Her mother's transfer by the U.S. Navy toward the end of the war sent the family to Jacksonville, Fla. After the war, she lived in Maine, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts before settling in Derry in 1986, where she was involved with local and national political campaigns and advocated for a promised senior center and other services.



Throughout her life, Sheilah traveled throughout North America visiting Canada, Mexico and all the United States except Hawaii. She cruised aboard the Queen Elizabeth II out of New York.



In 1979, Sheilah earned an associate degree in business administration from Newbury Junior College, where she was recognized as the "Top Commuting Student" at the age of 55.



She worked many years as a bookkeeper and office manager. After retiring, she spent more than 10 years as the bookkeeper at her daughter's law firm, Hastings Law Office, Nashua.



Fore more than 65 years, Sheilah was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and past regent of the Molly Reid Chapter. In addition, she was a senior companion in Derry and Londonderry, providing help and companionship to seniors in need. For 25 years, she could be found playing Uno every Wednesday morning in the Marion Gerrish Community Center in Derry (most of the Uno gang predeceased her).



An avid reader and poet, Sheilah could often be found reading books by her favorite authors Robert Parker or Robert Frost.



Sheilah will be forever remembered for her quick wit, giving spirit, and as a loving Nana and Great Nana who cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Family members include her three children, Honey C. Hastings and her partner Charles Eggert Jr. of Temple, James Sproul IV and his wife Marilyn of Mansfield, Texas, and Jan S. McLaughlin and her husband John of Londonderry; seven grandchildren, D.J. (Krista) McLaughlin, James (Crystal) Sproul V, Jeremiah (Hope) Lowe, Katie McLaughlin, Jessica Lowe, Alison (Justin) Carrol, and Marjorie (Taylor) Sproul; and five great-grandchildren, Vivienne Sproul, Malcolm McLaughlin, Thomas Lowe, Willa Faith McLaughlin, and Nora Carrol.



She was predeceased by her brother, Dyke E.A. Putnam; and her sister, Edyth Putnam Smart.



SERVICES: After cremation, a liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 1 South Road, Londonderry, followed by a celebration of life in the church hall. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rockingham Nutrition Meals-on-Wheels or Community Caregivers of Greater Derry.



