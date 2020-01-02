MANCHESTER - On Dec. 28, 2019 a gentle, loving, woman - wife, mother, sister and friend - slipped away peacefully.
Shirlene (Fife) Linehan was born June 21, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of John J. and Letha Lenora Fife. Shirlene graduated from South High School. In 1955, she met and married the love of her life, Arthur F. Linehan of Manchester, N.H., who was stationed at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. Shirlene volunteered at and later worked for Catholic Medical Center (CMC).
Shirlene is survived by her six children and their spouses, Terry (Mark), Bill (Rachel), Sean (Michelle), Colleen (Kirk), Maureen (John), and Tim; her grandchildren Melissa (Travis), Stephan, Alec, Connor (Melanie), Danielle (Jon), Thomas (Jordyn), Samantha, Timothy, Seamus and Taoighan; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Easton, Addison and Christian. Siblings Tom and Frank. Sisters-in-law Claudia, Irene and Janice.
She was preceded in death by husband Arthur, her parents, brothers Terry and Steven, sister-in-law Geri, brothers-in-law Dave and Paul, and daughter-in-law Patricia.
Her family imagines the grand reunion with all who have passed before her.
Shirlene's legacy of love, forgiveness, gentleness and stubbornness will live on in all who loved her.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael's Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford. Family and friends are requested to meet at the church. A memorial luncheon will follow in St. Raphael's Church Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Shirlene's name be made to () or to St. Raphael's Food Pantry ([email protected]).
The family has entrusted the McHugh Funeral Home with her care. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 2, 2020