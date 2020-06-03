Shirley A. Eafrati
1941 - 2020
Shirley Anne (Frabizio) Eafrati, 79, passed away on May 23, 2020 at Holy Cross Health Center in Manchester, NH after a courageous battle with cancer. For the short time she spent at Holy Cross, the loving staff made her feel at peace and at home. Born in Berlin, NH on March 13, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Ercoline and Grace (Facchini) Frabizio. She shared 53 loving years of marriage with her late husband, William (Bill) Eafrati.

Shirley graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1959 and lived in Berlin and Laconia before moving to Manchester, NH in 1972 with her family. In her younger years, she did clerical work before staying at home full-time to raise her three daughters. She enjoyed volunteering at the library when her girls were in school, recalling stories of her childhood, family gatherings with homemade Italian dishes, sharing secret family recipes, baking Christmas cookies ensuring everyone had their favorites, and playing board games with friends and family, especially cribbage, Scrabble, and Canasta. She admired the beauty of butterflies, insisted that "Lefties have rights, too!", and kept the house so clean anyone could eat off the floor. She will be remembered for her unwavering positive outlook and cheerful attitude in all aspects of her life. Above all, she was a proud, loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Avery and granddaughter Brittany, daughter Jody Eafrati and daughter-in-law Dotty McDonald, daughter Stacy Grebloski, son-in-law Andy, and grandchildren Amanda and Colin, and sisters Lorraine Gagne of ME, Nancy Gothreau of AZ, and Sandra Plewa of CA, and their families.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Shirley Eafrati to: Holy Cross Health Center, 357 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109.

To view Shirley's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com

Published in Union Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
