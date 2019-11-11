Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Shirley A. Reilly, 84, of Manchester, died on Oct. 3, 2019, after a period of declining health.



Born in Troy, Vt., on Aug. 8, 1935, she was the youngest daughter of Louis and Wilma (Ploof) Touseau.



Before retiring, she worked for GE in Hooksett.



Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Raymond P. Reilly in 2005. In addition, she was predeceased by a sister, Lena Prue, of Barton, Vt.



Family members include her son, Thomas Touseau and his wife, Claire of Derry; her daughter, Lesa of Hooksett; three stepchildren, William and Russell Reilly, and Kathlyn Reilly-Carnahan; two grandchildren, Kimberley and Evan; her sister, Irene Goulding of Milford; and nieces and nephews.



Shirley, alongside her late husband Ray, were dedicated advocates for the disabled. Together they volunteered countless hours to the ARC (Association for Retarded Citizens), Rainbow Theater, and the Special Olympics.



Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother who was always there for her family. They looked forward to her delicious home-cooked meals, beautiful holiday decorations, and countless sleepovers. Her home was a warm and welcoming place to be. She will be missed by many who will treasure their own memories of time spent with her.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester, directly following the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any of the organizations mentioned.



For more information, visit



