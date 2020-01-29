DERRY - Shirley Ann (Temple) Garron, 85, of Derry, passed away on Friday evening, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Warde Health Center, Windham.
Born in Melrose, Mass., on Dec. 8, 1934, she was the daughter of Ruth (Tomlinson) and Horace Austin Temple.
She loved her animals, furred and feathered, and would refer to them as grand pets. Shirley loved to sew, knit, crochet, and scrapbook. She enjoyed attending dog shows with Judy and dinners with Diane. Most of all Shirley loved being with loved ones and family gatherings. She was a wonderful wife and mother.
She was a faithful employee for more than 20 years at McDonald's in Derry.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Alfred M. Garron Jr. on Jan. 15, 2011, and their son, Dennis Garron on July 17, 1993; and several brothers and sisters.
Family members include her two daughters, Nancy and her husband Paul Huber of Verona, Va., and Cathy Leaver and Andrew Swieszkowski of Weare; her sister, Janet Sousa; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon in Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham. A funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Derry.
Memorial donations may be made to the Warde Health Center, 21 Searles Road, Windham, N.H. 03087.
For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 29, 2020