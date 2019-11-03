Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Bewley, 90, formerly of Cary, NC, died peacefully on October 24, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Manchester, NH, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 21, 1929 to James and Gertrude Marsh of Quincy, MA.



A graduate of North Quincy High School, Shirley received her business certificate from Boston University's College of Practical Arts and Letters in 1947. She brought creativity and organizational talent to a variety of administrative positions held over the course of her life. In 1979, she found her dream job as the admissions coordinator for The MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, NH, a position she held for 13 years.



Shirley was a connoisseur of art, music and culture. She painted, played piano, and sang in many groups and choirs throughout her life. She played tennis and billiards and loved horseback riding. Shirley was a gifted crossword puzzler and Scrabble player. She was a lifelong learner with endless curiosity.



Shirley met her husband Bob at a beach outing of the Young Adults Club of the Union Congregational Church of Braintree, MA. They married 12 months later. Shirley and Bob maintained lifelong friendships with 3 other couples in this club. The 8 of them vacationed together annually, eventually renaming themselves "the Old Young Adults Club." Shirley was the last surviving member of the club. Shirley and Bob lived in Quincy, MA, Weymouth, MA, Francestown, NH and Hancock, NH before moving to Cary, North Carolina in 1999.



Shirley was love personified. She always wore a bright smile, and never had a complaint. She was a sweet, kind, intelligent and gracious human being. She cherished her family. She will be remembered as an affectionate and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



Shirley lost her beloved and devoted husband of 63 years, Robert Bewley, in 2013. Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Jan Vulgaropulos and husband Spyro of Cary, NC, Robin Bewley and husband Salim El-Khoury of Oakville, Ontario, and Elizabeth Allen and husband Kevin of Manchester, NH; seven grandchildren, David Robbins and wife Velvet, Jacqueline Robbins, Zoe Vulgaropulos and husband Matthew Barr, Maya Vulgaropulos, Parker Allen, Emily Allen, and Chloe Allen; four great grandchildren, Cillian Robbins, Ashby Robbins, Fox Robbins and Ellen Barr; one sister, Constance Urquhart; and seven nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister, Virginia Abbott; and by two nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be planned in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to: The VNA of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109, provider of compassionate hospice support services to the family. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to



Shirley Bewley, 90, formerly of Cary, NC, died peacefully on October 24, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Manchester, NH, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 21, 1929 to James and Gertrude Marsh of Quincy, MA.A graduate of North Quincy High School, Shirley received her business certificate from Boston University's College of Practical Arts and Letters in 1947. She brought creativity and organizational talent to a variety of administrative positions held over the course of her life. In 1979, she found her dream job as the admissions coordinator for The MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, NH, a position she held for 13 years.Shirley was a connoisseur of art, music and culture. She painted, played piano, and sang in many groups and choirs throughout her life. She played tennis and billiards and loved horseback riding. Shirley was a gifted crossword puzzler and Scrabble player. She was a lifelong learner with endless curiosity.Shirley met her husband Bob at a beach outing of the Young Adults Club of the Union Congregational Church of Braintree, MA. They married 12 months later. Shirley and Bob maintained lifelong friendships with 3 other couples in this club. The 8 of them vacationed together annually, eventually renaming themselves "the Old Young Adults Club." Shirley was the last surviving member of the club. Shirley and Bob lived in Quincy, MA, Weymouth, MA, Francestown, NH and Hancock, NH before moving to Cary, North Carolina in 1999.Shirley was love personified. She always wore a bright smile, and never had a complaint. She was a sweet, kind, intelligent and gracious human being. She cherished her family. She will be remembered as an affectionate and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.Shirley lost her beloved and devoted husband of 63 years, Robert Bewley, in 2013. Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Jan Vulgaropulos and husband Spyro of Cary, NC, Robin Bewley and husband Salim El-Khoury of Oakville, Ontario, and Elizabeth Allen and husband Kevin of Manchester, NH; seven grandchildren, David Robbins and wife Velvet, Jacqueline Robbins, Zoe Vulgaropulos and husband Matthew Barr, Maya Vulgaropulos, Parker Allen, Emily Allen, and Chloe Allen; four great grandchildren, Cillian Robbins, Ashby Robbins, Fox Robbins and Ellen Barr; one sister, Constance Urquhart; and seven nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister, Virginia Abbott; and by two nephews.A Celebration of Life will be planned in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to: The VNA of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109, provider of compassionate hospice support services to the family. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close