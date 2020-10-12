Shirley E. Montour, 89, of Manchester, NH, died October 10, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on October 13, 1930, she was the daughter of Hervey and Lena (Wiggin) Coolidge. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
She graduated from Manchester High School Central.
Until her retirement, she was employed with Felton Brush Company for many years.
Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterwards, she was a member of Saint Anthony Church.
Shirley deeply loved life and her family. Those who knew her will never forget her warmth and kindness. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-eight years, William O. Montour. He died November 18, 2018. She was also predeceased by four sisters, Trudy Fikes, Beverly Tremblay, Florence Cousins, and Mary Balcom.
Family members include a son, William H. Montour and his wife, Gayle, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Kimberley Vaillancourt and her husband, Neil, Kelley McNelly, and Kristen Montour; eight great-grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Sophia, William, Aiden, Olivia, Taylor, and Connor; two sisters, Dorothy Helie and Barbara Ouellette; several nieces and nephews.
Services: There are no calling hours.
A mass of Christian burial with social distancing procedures and face coverings will be celebrated Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 10 AM in Saint Anthony Church, 172 Belmont Street, Manchester, NH.
Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.
