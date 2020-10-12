1/1
Shirley E. Montour
1930 - 2020
Shirley E. Montour, 89, of Manchester, NH, died October 10, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH on October 13, 1930, she was the daughter of Hervey and Lena (Wiggin) Coolidge. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

She graduated from Manchester High School Central.

Until her retirement, she was employed with Felton Brush Company for many years.

Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterwards, she was a member of Saint Anthony Church.

Shirley deeply loved life and her family. Those who knew her will never forget her warmth and kindness. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-eight years, William O. Montour. He died November 18, 2018. She was also predeceased by four sisters, Trudy Fikes, Beverly Tremblay, Florence Cousins, and Mary Balcom.

Family members include a son, William H. Montour and his wife, Gayle, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Kimberley Vaillancourt and her husband, Neil, Kelley McNelly, and Kristen Montour; eight great-grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Sophia, William, Aiden, Olivia, Taylor, and Connor; two sisters, Dorothy Helie and Barbara Ouellette; several nieces and nephews.

Services: There are no calling hours.

A mass of Christian burial with social distancing procedures and face coverings will be celebrated Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 10 AM in Saint Anthony Church, 172 Belmont Street, Manchester, NH.

Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony Church
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
October 11, 2020
You have always been dearly loved and will be greatly missed!
Brian Montour
October 10, 2020
Shirley Montour was my first cousin and she always had time for me when I saw her and Bill grocery shopping. She also used to visit my Mom and I remember her because of that also. She was a very special person.
Maureen Barrett
Family
October 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Linda Montour
Family
October 10, 2020
Love You and Rest in Peace
Nicholas Montour
Family
October 10, 2020
Grieving gives us time to hold ,we comfort each other more closely, our fond remembrances are shared awaiting together, the sorrow will lesson, our treasured thoughts will forever remain.
Robert & Debbie Norris JR
Family
October 10, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers to the family, so sorry to hear this Bill,
I will let Georgie know, memories are the best remembrance of a mother.
Shirley was indeed a very special person.
The Fosher Family
Judith Fosher
