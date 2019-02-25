Shirley Hoitt (nee Bernard) died peacefully at her home on February 22nd in Manchester, NH at the age of 75 after a prolonged illness. Born on September 8,1943 in New Britain, CT she is the daughter of Romeo Bernard and Laurette Bisson.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Det. Sgt. Thomas S. Hoitt. She is survived by her two sons: Stephen Hoitt of Penfield, NY and Robert Hoitt of Manassas, VA as well as five grandchildren.
Calling Hours will be held from 12:00pm- 2:00pm with a funeral service beginning at 2:00pm Tuesday, February 26, at the French & Rising Funeral Home at 17 South Mast Street in Goffstown, NH. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shirley's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cick Cancer Foundation at cickcancer.org or to the cancer . For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 25, 2019