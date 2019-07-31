Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean Gilson. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Service 10:00 AM Deerfield Community Church Celebration of Life Following Services Deerfield American Legion Send Flowers Obituary

DEERFIELD - Shirley Jean Gilson, 92, of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, with her husband of 71 years by her side in Epsom Healthcare.



Born May 10, 1927, in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, she was the daughter of the late George and Rosela (White) Horan. She was a longtime resident of Deerfield.



Shirley enjoyed working in her flower gardens, which were always admired by others. She will forever be remembered for spending time with her family around her pool.



Family members include her loving husband, Richard Gilson Sr. of Deerfield; her four children, Linda Meyer and her husband James of Deerfield, Richard Gilson Jr. and wife Allison of Lancaster, James Gilson and his wife Keiko, of Epsom, and John Gilson and his wife Karen of Gilmanton; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.



.



SERVICES: A service is planned for Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. in Deerfield Community Church to be followed by a celebration of her life at the Deerfield American Legion.



Peabody Funeral Home and Crematorium, Derry, is in charge of arrangements.



