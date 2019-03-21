MANCHESTER - Shirley Kologiski, 83, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born on Dec. 24, 1935, in Boston, Mass., to John and Ruth (Coleman) Kennedy, both predeceased.
.
SERVICES: A Gathering for Shirley will be held at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, located at 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Sunday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to noon. The public is encouraged to attend and share in Shirley's memory. A Celebration of Life will follow from noon to 4 p.m. in The American Legion Hall, 5 Riverside St., Hooksett.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 21, 2019