Shirley L. (Clark) LaPrell, 83, passed away at her home on June 18, 2019, after a lengthy illness, with her family by her side.



Shirley was born May 19, 1936, in Meriden, N.H., and was the daughter of the late Maurice Clark, and Angie (Bean) Clark. She moved to Kingston, N.H., shortly after her birth, attended Sanborn Seminary, and remained in Kingston where she later met and married her late husband, Ronald S. LaPrell, Sr.



Shirley was a wonderful mother and always had kind words of encouragement for her sons and the rest of her family. She enjoyed gardening, painting, and had an immense love for her Great Pyrenees dogs. Her love and warm smile will be greatly missed.



Dear Lord, we pray that you take her soul and show her love and mercy until the day we are all together again; and please give us strength, as our lives will be so different without her here. Our tears will dry, but she will never be far from our thoughts and our hearts.



Shirley was predeceased by her father, Maurice Clark, her mother, Angie (Bean) Clark, and her husband, Ronald S. LaPrell, Sr.



She is survived by her sons, Ronald LaPrell, Jr., of Kingston, David LaPrell and his wife Gail, of Kingston, James LaPrell and his wife Pamela, of Danville; as well as her two grandchildren, Daniel and Alicia LaPrell of Kingston; and two step-grandchildren, Leah and Hayden Harrington, of Danville, N.H.



SERVICES: Services will be private and held at a later date, yet to be determined.



Brewitt Funeral Service, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, NH is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the at or Rockingham VNA & Hospice at

