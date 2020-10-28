Shirley M. (Cate) Gowitzke, 83, of Manchester, has gone to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020.
Shirley was born in Manchester on September 24, 1937, the daughter of the late Howard and Mildred (Burbank) Cate. She graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1956, after which she worked at Hebert's Auto as a bookkeeper until her retirement. In her retired years, she loved to travel, whether is was to Florida with her sister-in-law Dot or to the Grande Ole Opry in Nashville. She never let the opportunity to see the sites pass her by. She was an active member of the Hooksedites where she took many trips to shows and outings. On Saturday's she loved to spend time with her daughters and granddaughters shopping or grabbing lunch from Goldenrods or even just a sub and sitting at the lake eating. One of her favorite treats was prime rib at the 99 Restaurant with her son. Family and extended family were always the most important to her. She never forgot anyone's birthday and the cards always had money it, no matter how old you were. Seeing her families smiles and happiness at family gatherings is what made her happy; there was never a gathering she turned down, even if it meant being busy every weekend.
Shirley was predeceased by a son, Edward in 2012. Family members include two daughters, Kathy Dahood and her husband Thomas of Chichester, and Kim Gowitzke and her significant other Ronald Chainey Jr of Manchester; her son, William "Bill" Gowitzke and his wife Diane of Londonderry; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins. She also leaves behind her wonderful neighbors of fifty years, Dennis Hall and his wife Rita Gagne-Hall.
Calling hours will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM. Committal services will take place at Martins Ferry Cemetery in Hooksett on Friday at 2 PM.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.