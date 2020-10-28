1/1
Shirley M. Gowitzke
1937 - 2020
Shirley M. (Cate) Gowitzke, 83, of Manchester, has gone to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020.

Shirley was born in Manchester on September 24, 1937, the daughter of the late Howard and Mildred (Burbank) Cate. She graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1956, after which she worked at Hebert's Auto as a bookkeeper until her retirement. In her retired years, she loved to travel, whether is was to Florida with her sister-in-law Dot or to the Grande Ole Opry in Nashville. She never let the opportunity to see the sites pass her by. She was an active member of the Hooksedites where she took many trips to shows and outings. On Saturday's she loved to spend time with her daughters and granddaughters shopping or grabbing lunch from Goldenrods or even just a sub and sitting at the lake eating. One of her favorite treats was prime rib at the 99 Restaurant with her son. Family and extended family were always the most important to her. She never forgot anyone's birthday and the cards always had money it, no matter how old you were. Seeing her families smiles and happiness at family gatherings is what made her happy; there was never a gathering she turned down, even if it meant being busy every weekend.

Shirley was predeceased by a son, Edward in 2012. Family members include two daughters, Kathy Dahood and her husband Thomas of Chichester, and Kim Gowitzke and her significant other Ronald Chainey Jr of Manchester; her son, William "Bill" Gowitzke and his wife Diane of Londonderry; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins. She also leaves behind her wonderful neighbors of fifty years, Dennis Hall and his wife Rita Gagne-Hall.

Calling hours will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM. Committal services will take place at Martins Ferry Cemetery in Hooksett on Friday at 2 PM. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.

Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
OCT
30
Burial
02:00 PM
Martins Ferry Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

October 27, 2020
You will forever be in our hearts. We love you more than words can express. RIP Grammy.
Love, Quiroz Family
Mandy Quiroz
Family
October 27, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family.
Barbara Dell isola
October 27, 2020
Shirley and her parents were the best neighbors ever. I have known her all my life. She and my cousins used hang out together. My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Your neighbor across the street. Carmel Dionne Finnemore
carmel finnemore
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
She was the nicest person I ever met. Always a smile on her face. She will be missed by many. Our thoughts and Prayers to all of her loved ones. Another angel got her wings. RIP Shirley.
Ruthann Fontaine
Family Friend
October 27, 2020
My Prayers go out to Shirleys family she was a Kind-caring and loving person she will be missed bye many Love Leeann and Merle
Leeann Clancy
Friend
