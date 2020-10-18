Shirley Mae Hilliard 88, formerly of Pembroke, NH, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Shirley was born on October 12, 1931 in Dover, NH, daughter to the late Robert and Mabel (Forbes) Quint. She worked as an office manager for several medical offices in New Hampshire and Florida throughout her career.
Shirley enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and shopping with friends. She loved the New England Patriots and the UNH Wildcats, having never missed a game. She also loved doting on her grand-dogs, Shelby, Winston, and Bentley whenever they came to visit. Above all, spending time with family and friends was most important to Shirley. Memories of traveling with her loving husband were cherished.
Shirley is survived by her two children, Jennifer Hilliard and husband, James J. DeMason, of W. Friendship, MD, and Robert D. Hilliard III, of Pompano Beach, FL. She is also survived by sisters, Phyllis Haley of Stratham, NH, and Sally Gilikson of Bar Mills, ME. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Robert D. Hilliard Jr., her sister, Helen Quint, and brothers, Robert and Edward Quint.
A private burial will be in the family lot at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, NH.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the Hilliard family.