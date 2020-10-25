My Dearest Friend Shirley, I will miss so much. You were such a great friend to me. If I needed anyone to talk to at any time of the day you were there for me. You calmed me down when I was having a bad day. You made me laugh when I was sad. Ronnie and I could go over any time to sit and talk to you and Gerry. When you lost him my heart felt for you. Well, dear sweet friend you are with him now.

Judy Cote

Friend