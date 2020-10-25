Shirley Mae Remillard, 87, of Auburn, died October 21, 2020 after a short period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, NH on February 23rd, 1933, she was the daughter of C. Edward and Mildred (Stone) Bourassa. She was educated in the Manchester school system, and graduated from Central High School, class of 1951.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, Gerry, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Shirley loved her Sunday meals where her family would get together. She also enjoyed going to the various casinos throughout New England with her sister, and best friend, Phyllis Breton.
Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted wife, a caring friend, and a loving sister.
Shirley was a "one of a kind" mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose gentle spirit and kindness was evident to all that knew her.
Family members include three sons, Jerry, Bruce, and her baby Tom and his wife Lorraine. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Breton, and seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There are no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27th at St. Peter Church, Auburn, at 10 am. Burial will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Auburn Volunteer Fireman's Association, 6 Pingree Hill Road, Auburn, NH 03032.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.