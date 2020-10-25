1/1
Shirley Mae Remillard
1933 - 2020
Shirley Mae Remillard, 87, of Auburn, died October 21, 2020 after a short period of declining health.

Born in Manchester, NH on February 23rd, 1933, she was the daughter of C. Edward and Mildred (Stone) Bourassa. She was educated in the Manchester school system, and graduated from Central High School, class of 1951.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, Gerry, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Shirley loved her Sunday meals where her family would get together. She also enjoyed going to the various casinos throughout New England with her sister, and best friend, Phyllis Breton.

Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted wife, a caring friend, and a loving sister.

Shirley was a "one of a kind" mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose gentle spirit and kindness was evident to all that knew her.

Family members include three sons, Jerry, Bruce, and her baby Tom and his wife Lorraine. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Breton, and seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There are no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 27th at St. Peter Church, Auburn, at 10 am. Burial will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Auburn Volunteer Fireman's Association, 6 Pingree Hill Road, Auburn, NH 03032.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
October 24, 2020
She always had a warm smile on her face. Even when 3 little girls would show up at her house unannounced.
Michele Monroe
Family
October 24, 2020
My grandmother was the definition of selfless, spending her whole life putting others before herself. Her bright smile would light up a room and made anyone who visited her feel at home. Providing infinite amounts of love for her family and friends was her number one strength and the world could use more people like my Nana. She will be missed ♥
Kyle Remillard
Grandchild
October 23, 2020
She was the best grandmother anyone could ask for. She made growing up around her an amazing experience with her kindness and thoughtfulness. She made everyone comfortable & happy before herself. We will miss her.
Reid Remillard
Family
October 22, 2020
My Dearest Friend Shirley, I will miss so much. You were such a great friend to me. If I needed anyone to talk to at any time of the day you were there for me. You calmed me down when I was having a bad day. You made me laugh when I was sad. Ronnie and I could go over any time to sit and talk to you and Gerry. When you lost him my heart felt for you. Well, dear sweet friend you are with him now.
Judy Cote
Friend
