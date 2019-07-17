Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Blessed Sacrament Church Manchester. , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Shirley Magoon, 93, of Manchester, died July 15, 2019, in her home surrounded by the love of her family after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on June 2, 1926, she was the daughter of Peter and Irene (Shea) DeNutte Sr. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



In 1944, Shirley graduated from Manchester High School West.



In her early years, Shirley worked at Evangeline Shoe Co. Before retiring in 1988, she was employed with the Moore Center for 12 years.



She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.



For many years, Shirley devoted her time as a volunteer driver with Disabled American Veterans.



Her family was the center of her life. She spent many hours following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities. Shirley will be remembered for her kindness and patience, but most important, as an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.



She was married 25 years to the love of her life, Walter E. Magoon Sr. He died May 27, 1971. She was also predeceased by her three sons, Walter "Butch" Magoon, Calvin "Buddy" Magoon, and Michael J. Magoon; a son-in-law, Thomas Gromko; a brother, Peter DeNutte; and a sister, Patricia Garrett.



Family members include three daughters, Linda A. Gromko of Manchester, Sherry M. Paradis and her husband, Paul R., of Pembroke, and Susan J. Magoon and her companion, Robert Angotti, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Fresenius Kidney Center, Manchester, who not only gave her wonderful care, but also showed great affection for her during the past 15 years.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, July 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Friday, July 19, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Church, Manchester.



Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, N.Y. 10016.



For more information visit:







MANCHESTER - Shirley Magoon, 93, of Manchester, died July 15, 2019, in her home surrounded by the love of her family after a period of declining health.Born in Manchester on June 2, 1926, she was the daughter of Peter and Irene (Shea) DeNutte Sr. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.In 1944, Shirley graduated from Manchester High School West.In her early years, Shirley worked at Evangeline Shoe Co. Before retiring in 1988, she was employed with the Moore Center for 12 years.She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.For many years, Shirley devoted her time as a volunteer driver with Disabled American Veterans.Her family was the center of her life. She spent many hours following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities. Shirley will be remembered for her kindness and patience, but most important, as an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.She was married 25 years to the love of her life, Walter E. Magoon Sr. He died May 27, 1971. She was also predeceased by her three sons, Walter "Butch" Magoon, Calvin "Buddy" Magoon, and Michael J. Magoon; a son-in-law, Thomas Gromko; a brother, Peter DeNutte; and a sister, Patricia Garrett.Family members include three daughters, Linda A. Gromko of Manchester, Sherry M. Paradis and her husband, Paul R., of Pembroke, and Susan J. Magoon and her companion, Robert Angotti, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Fresenius Kidney Center, Manchester, who not only gave her wonderful care, but also showed great affection for her during the past 15 years.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, July 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.The funeral is Friday, July 19, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Church, Manchester.Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, N.Y. 10016.For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close