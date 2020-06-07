Shirley May Kulik, 67, of Concord, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
Born on May 2, 1953 in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Doris (Greenwood) Charter.
Shirley worked for many years at Shaw's in the seafood department until her retirement. She was always the life of the party; always showing kindness and generosity to others. Her sense of humor will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. She was known for her cooking skills, her love of crafting, gardening and enjoyment of the sun especially when at the beach.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Jason Kulik in 1995 and a brother, Fred Charter.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristie Kulik and her boyfriend Zach Hamam of Florida, Siblings, Judy Dale and her husband Wayne of Moultonboro, Joyce Seidel and her husband Tom of Kansas, Joan McMillan and her husband Neil of Pittsfield and June Mailly of Raymond, significant other Joel Elber of Concord, niece, Cheryl Bennett, great nieces, Madison, Sarah and Lauren who were more like her grandchildren, she loved and adored her time with them.
A private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Pembroke. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.