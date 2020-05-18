Sidney Bronstein gently passed away from natural causes in his own bed, on May 15, just three days after his 95th birthday.Sidney was born on May 12, 1925 and grew up in Lynn Massachusetts, where he lived for most of his life, before moving to New Hampshire and, then finally back to Massachusetts to be closer to his son. His wife of 58 years Irene Bronstein predeceased him in 2012. His sister Rosalyn Bronsteinof Salem, Massachusetts survives him. He leaves behind his daughter Michelle Lockhart, her longtime boyfriend Gene Reilly, his son Stephen Bronstein, his daughter-in law Susanne Bronstein, and his twograndchildren, Samuel Bronstein and Sophie Bronstein. He was extremely proud of his two grandchildren, always marveling at and taking a keen interest in their accomplishments.Sidney was, at his heart, an army man and he had proudly served, in some capacity, within the U.S. Armed Forces, since enlisting in 1944. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII from October 9, 1944 to August 5, 1946. His troop helped liberate German Concentration Camps, an experience that always stayed with him. He continued to be active in the Army Reserves from August 6, 1946 to May 12, 1985. He was awarded a number of medals and citations for his service, including The Combat Infantry Badge, The Bronze Star, The Meritorious Service Medal, The Good Conduct Award, The Presidential Unit Citation Award, The European-African-Middle Eastern Medal, and The American Theater ofOperations Ribbon. His army service totaled forty years and seven months until he retired, at the highest attainable rank for an enlisted person, as a CSM-E9 (Command Sergeant Major).In addition, he served as Post Commander for Post 31 in Lynn, Massachusetts, the Jewish War Veterans of USA from 1955-1956, a member of Post 21 American Legion in Concord, New Hampshire from 1993-2020, a member of AUSA from 1984-2020, and a member of Major General Henry Knox Lodge of Masons in Boston from 1984-2020.Sidney enjoyed his family life with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Having grown up in a large family with four younger siblings, there were always many brothers, sisters, cousins and in-laws at family gatherings and Jewish Holidays. He proudly maintained his membership at Temple Beth Jacob in Concord, New Hampshire from 1989 to 2020. One of the happiest times of his life was when he and Irene bought a large trailer and traveled across the country, visiting many National Parks, enjoying the open road, and seeing his beloved country first-hand. Services will be private via Zoom, held on May 20. Donations in Sidney's memory may be made to Brookhaven Hospice, 114 Turnpike Road, Westborough, Massachusetts 01581.Sidney's genuine kindness, his broad curiosity, and his unfailing politeness will be missed by all.