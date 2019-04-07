Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sierra E. Croteau. View Sign

Sierra E. Croteau, 21, resident of Manchester, NH died on April 5, 2019 in Amherst, NH as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.



She was born in Keene, NH on June 28, 1997.



Sierra made her home in Wilton and Milford for most of her life. She graduated from Milford High School, Class of 2016 and attended Salter School of Nursing and Allied Health. She was currently employed as an LNA for BrightStar Care, Bedford, NH.



Sierra was so thoughtful, compassionate, kind hearted and had the ability to brighten anyone's day. She always accomplished whatever goals she set for herself, no matter how hard they may have been. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and loved to cook but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.



Family members include her parents, Joseph L. and Amy (Aldrich) Houle of Milford, NH; two brothers, Quinton Croteau and Joshua Houle, both of Milford; a sister, Rebecca Houle Hannigan of Wilton, NH; grandparents, Rosemarie Houle, Judy DeMond and Yvonne Aldrich; several nieces and nephews; many aunts and uncles; and her biological father and mother, Andy Croteau and Debbie Bashaw.



Memorial visiting hours are on Friday, April 12th from 4:00-7:00 pm in the

63 Elm Street

Milford , NH 03055

(603) 673-1422 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 7, 2019

