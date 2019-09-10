Simone M. Berard (1944 - 2019)
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Church
567 Manchester Road
Auburn, NH
Burial
Following Services
St. Augustin Cemetery
MANCHESTER - Simone M. Berard, 74, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Sept. 1, 2019, in Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.

Born in Manchester on Dec. 6, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Marie (Marquis) Berard.

During her life she loved being with her cousin Jeanne (LeBlanc) Sargent, going to restaurants, playing cards, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She loved doing arts and crafts, and spending time at the library.

The family would like to thank Suzette Rai for her loving care, patience and dedicated services as caretaker.

SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Peter Church, Auburn. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Augustin Cemetery.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

To view an online tribute, to send condolences, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 10, 2019
