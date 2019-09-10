MANCHESTER - Simone M. Berard, 74, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Sept. 1, 2019, in Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.
Born in Manchester on Dec. 6, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Marie (Marquis) Berard.
During her life she loved being with her cousin Jeanne (LeBlanc) Sargent, going to restaurants, playing cards, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She loved doing arts and crafts, and spending time at the library.
The family would like to thank Suzette Rai for her loving care, patience and dedicated services as caretaker.
SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Peter Church, Auburn. Burial will follow in the family lot in St. Augustin Cemetery.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 10, 2019