Simone Pauline (Vincent) Richard died on February 27, 2020 after a short battle with Cancer.
She was born in Manchester on September 20, 1938, the daughter of Joseph and Germaine (Belanger) Vincent.
On April 23, 1960, she married the love of her life Charles H. Richard who died in 2014. They would have been married 59 years this year.
Simone is survived by her loving twin daughters Diane Nascimento and her husband Mark of Hampton, Denise Dunham (Marvell) and her husband Dirk of Phoenix, Arizona. She will be missed by her three grandchildren Karah Marvell, Ryan Marvell, and Britney White (Savard) and her husband Peter, four great grandchildren Christopher, Blake, Criston and Emerson.She also leaves her sister Carmen McInnis of Manchester and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her two brothers Andre and Conrad Vincent.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 6 to 8 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge Street. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10am in St. Raphael Church. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Mausoleum.
Gifts may be made in memory of Simone Richard to the VNA Hospice of Manchester.
For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 1, 2020