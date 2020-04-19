Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Send Flowers Obituary

Simonne D. (Page) Gagnon, 89, of Merrimack, N.H., passed away on April 13th, 2020 at Hanover Hill Healthcare Center in Manchester after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Roger A. Gagnon, on July 28th, 2019 after 64 years of marriage.



She was born on January 10th, 1931 in Lowell, MA to the late Joseph and Fredeline (Biron) Page. She was predeceased by her brother Gerard Page, and sisters Yolande Mercier and Juliette Troilo.



Simonne was an adorable wife, homemaker and mother to Roger and her six children. She devoted her life to her family.



The Gagnon family lost a very special woman with tremendous sparkle. She was the self-proclaimed Queen of Hanover Hills and was treated as such by all. Simonne was very active, joining in all the activities and greeting visitors with her smile and friendly nature. She was well-known for her wonderful hats and always dressing as if she were headed out to an event. Her children remember how attentive she was in their childhood with playing, teaching, baking and sewing doll clothes from her daughters' outgrown clothing. She was proud of her children and told the world! We truly wonder how she cared for six children - five of them within five years - yet found time to give each child personal attention and love. May she dance in Heaven with Roger!



Surviving members of her family include her children, Richard Gagnon, Sandra Gagnon, Robert Gagnon, Joyce Piper, Diane Giroux, and Cynthia Raschke; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brothers Roland Page and Norman Page; and her baby sister, Ruth Plapis.



The family extends loving thanks to our family at Hanover Hills Healthcare Center for the wonderful care of Simonne. They made it feel like Hanover Hill was truly her home.



Due to the current public health concerns, there are no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Simonne's memory can be made to , via its website,



