Solange Vachon "Sally" Beaudette
1917 - 2020
Solange "Sally" Vachon Beaudette,102 years old, of Manchester, went home to meet her creator on June 19, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing Home.

Sally was born on December 17, 1917. She is survived by her four daughters, Priscilla Dionne of Gilford, Phyllis McMahon and her husband Al of Manchester, Elaine Fredericks of Gulfport, FL, and Jo-Ann Chauvette of Sun City, FL. She also leaves behind her 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous Beaudette sisters and brothers-in-law.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Gerard Vachon, her second husband, Lucien Beaudette and her sister, Noella Boyd.

The family would like to thank Villa Crest and the VNA Hospice for their unconditional devotion and excellent care they gave our mother.

A memorial service and celebration of Sally's life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Villa Crest Activity Fund, 1276 Hanover St, Manchester, NH 03104 or to the Manchester VNA Hospice, 1070 Holt Ave, Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

