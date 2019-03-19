MANCHESTER - Solomon Taube, of Manchester, passed away on March 17, 2019, at the age of 96.
His family meant the world to him. He leaves his beloved wife of 73 years, Bernice Saxe Taube; two daughters, Madelyn Taube and Joanne Taube; and a son-in-law, Eliot Sirkin. "Papa" will be forever admired by his grandchildren, Jenna Taube Sirkin, Kayla Taube Sirkin, Rampal Chopra, and Jesse Hershman, and was an indelible presence in their lives. He was there for every occasion, beaming with pride, dancing at their weddings, and holding his treasured great-granddaughter, Ari Taube Hershman.
Saul graduated from Manchester High School Central in 1941 and attended Northeastern University until the start of World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served as a dive bomber pilot in the South Pacific. His decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross with a gold star, the Air Medal with eight gold stars, and two Bronze Stars. He was a proud veteran and served his country with honor and distinction.
For more than 50 years, Saul along with his father and surviving brother, Irving Taube, founded and operated Manchester Music Company, T&S Enterprises, the Space Center, and other businesses in the New Hampshire.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, in Temple Israel, 66 Salmon St., Manchester. Burial will follow in Manchester Hebrew Cemetery on South Beech St. Memorial observance will be held at the Taube family home Wednesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Israel Taube Kiddush Fund or Easterseals Veterans Count (https://vetscount.org/nh/). Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
