Sophia (Sophie) Antoniou, 83, of The Arbors of Bedford, died peacefully in her sleep on May 30, 2020, after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was born in Manchester on February 18, 1937, the daughter of Anthony and Mary Antoniou. She lived most of her life in Manchester, and graduated from Manchester Central High School, Class of 1954.
Always an ardent believer in the value of education, Sophie worked diligently to earn multiple degrees, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from St. Anselm College, a Master of Science in Nursing, and a Master of Public Health, both from Boston University. She worked as a nurse in the VA Hospital system and in Boston before working at Elliot Hospital, where she was the Director of Staff Development and the Assistant Director of Nursing. She held several executive titles at Concord Hospital and was the Director of Occupational Health at Optima Health. Sophie was integral to the development and implementation of numerous educational programs in her impressive career.
Sophie was a benefactor of many charities and a dedicated volunteer in her community for decades and was known for her generosity and no-nonsense attitude. She was an avid skier, world traveler, and golfer. She loved skiing at Mount Sunapee in the winter and playing golf with friends at the Derryfield Country Club the rest of the year.
Sophie will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Brooks, of Dover; a beloved uncle, George Koutsis and his wife Mary, from Lynn, MA; nephew, Thomas Lamy of Dover; nieces, Karen Brooks of Berwick, ME, Stephanie Shirley of Belmont, and Kristen Morneau of Manchester, who was also her Goddaughter; several cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many dear friends, including special friends of over 50 years, Sheila and Jack Evjy of Bedford.
She was predeceased by her parents, her loving sister, Constance (Connie) Antoniou, her long-time companion, Richard "Dee" Bernier, her niece Kathleen Lamy, and her nephew Timothy Lamy. Those who knew her well will be comforted by knowing she is reunited with those she loved so dearly.
Sophie's family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff of The Arbors of Bedford for the extraordinary care and kindness they showed to her during her time with them.
Private burial services will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Sophie's generous nature, memorial donations to The Arbors of Bedford at 70 Hawthorne Drive, Bedford, NH 03110 or the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation online at www.elliothospital.org would be greatly appreciated. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.