NEWPORT - Sophie (Guretski) Paul died peacefully in bed at Summercrest in Newport on April 15, 2019, after 100 years of good life.



Sophie was born on Nov. 7, 1918, to John and Mary (Levanovich) Guretski.



A lifelong native, she graduated from Towle High School in 1936. She married Loren Paul in 1966 and together they enjoyed 27 loving years before Loren's death in 1993.



After high school, Sophie began working for the town of Newport doing clerical work for the water and sewer department. Little did she know, it would be the start of a successful 46-year career as a town employee. In 1960, Sophie was elected as town clerk and was consecutively elected each term until she deemed herself ready for retirement in 1986. Not only did she serve as clerk for the town, but she also handled the clerical paperwork for the board of selectmen.



Sophie was known as a quiet individual who displayed a passion for efficiency and responsibility in all aspects of her career. She was accomplished at the calm impartiality that is required for the matters of clerical work. She never gave off an air of importance, although there was no denying she was an important fixture to Newport.



Sophie is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Loren Paul; her sister, Veronica McPhee; her nephew, Robert Eastman; and her nieces, Sally Avery and Diane Needham.



Family members include her nephew, John Eastman and his wife Nancy of Warner.



SERVICES: A funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. from St. Patrick Catholic Parish with burial to immediately follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.



A special thank you to Summercrest Senior Living Community for five years of wonderful care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Newport Senior Center, P.O. Box 387, Newport, NH 03773.



