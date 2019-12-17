Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Spiro "Spike" Tsetseranos. View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 1168 Bridge Street Manchester , NH View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 1168 Bridge Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Spiro "Spike" Tsetseranos, 96, of Manchester, fell asleep on Dec. 13, 2019, after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester on April 28, 1923, he was the son of Stergious and Constantina (Manglara) Tsetseranos.



Truly a man of the "Greatest Generation," his zest for life and determination started as a young boy growing up in Manchester during the Depression years. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City and was raised near Lake Massabesic.



Spike graduated from Youngsville School in 1939.



During World War II, he served with the U.S. Army. His tour of duty included the Pacific Theater. Afterward, he reenlisted in 1945 and was honorably discharged as a corporal in 1952. He was a



In his early years, Spike was employed with Phil Paquette and Sons. Before retiring, he was a custodian for the City of Manchester Public Works Department at several Queen City schools for many years. Afterward, he worked part time in the maintenance department at the Hillsborough County Court House.



Spike was truly devoted to his Orthodox Christian faith and community. He was longtime member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, of which his father was one of the founding members.



Spike was a deeply loyal and a loving man to his family and friends. He was humble and gentle by nature. His family was a source of great joy to him. Spike admired his grandchildren, especially Abigail Rose. He loved spending time in his summer vegetable garden, driving his car, and horse racing at Rockingham Park. He was fond of his cat, Rocky-ba-bocky. Spike will be remembered as an extraordinary man in ordinary clothing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



May his Memory be Eternal.



He was married to his wife of 62 years, Margaret (Sconsa) Tsetseranos. She died Dec. 30, 2016. He was also predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Tsetseranos who died Jan. 21, 2017, as well as a sister, Androniki Lucas and a brother, James Tsetseranos.



Family members include his beloved daughter, Pamela Tsetseranos of Manchester; three grandchildren, Abigail Rose, Lee and Lindy; nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, William "Bill" Sconsa of Manchester.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1168 Bridge St., Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in the church.



Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Easter Flower Fund, 1168 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information, visit:







MANCHESTER - Spiro "Spike" Tsetseranos, 96, of Manchester, fell asleep on Dec. 13, 2019, after a brief illness.Born in Manchester on April 28, 1923, he was the son of Stergious and Constantina (Manglara) Tsetseranos.Truly a man of the "Greatest Generation," his zest for life and determination started as a young boy growing up in Manchester during the Depression years. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City and was raised near Lake Massabesic.Spike graduated from Youngsville School in 1939.During World War II, he served with the U.S. Army. His tour of duty included the Pacific Theater. Afterward, he reenlisted in 1945 and was honorably discharged as a corporal in 1952. He was a Purple Heart recipient.In his early years, Spike was employed with Phil Paquette and Sons. Before retiring, he was a custodian for the City of Manchester Public Works Department at several Queen City schools for many years. Afterward, he worked part time in the maintenance department at the Hillsborough County Court House.Spike was truly devoted to his Orthodox Christian faith and community. He was longtime member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, of which his father was one of the founding members.Spike was a deeply loyal and a loving man to his family and friends. He was humble and gentle by nature. His family was a source of great joy to him. Spike admired his grandchildren, especially Abigail Rose. He loved spending time in his summer vegetable garden, driving his car, and horse racing at Rockingham Park. He was fond of his cat, Rocky-ba-bocky. Spike will be remembered as an extraordinary man in ordinary clothing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.May his Memory be Eternal.He was married to his wife of 62 years, Margaret (Sconsa) Tsetseranos. She died Dec. 30, 2016. He was also predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Tsetseranos who died Jan. 21, 2017, as well as a sister, Androniki Lucas and a brother, James Tsetseranos.Family members include his beloved daughter, Pamela Tsetseranos of Manchester; three grandchildren, Abigail Rose, Lee and Lindy; nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, William "Bill" Sconsa of Manchester.SERVICES: A calling hour is Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1168 Bridge St., Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in the church.Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.Memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Easter Flower Fund, 1168 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.For more information, visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purple Heart World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close