Stanley D. Klocek, of Candia, NH, died on April 6, 2020 at his residence from kidney failure.
He was born on June 7, 1930, in Manchester, NH, the son of the late Edward J. and Anna (Lazzar) Klocek.
He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Skip as we all knew him, was pre-deceased by his lifelong wife Claire (Rivet) Klocek, His two brothers John and Joseph Klocek of Auburn, NH and his eldest son Daniel Klocek of Charlotte, SC.
Members of his family include; his two daughters, Jeanne S. Turck of Milpitas, CA; Judith C. White of Candia, NH. His two sons James E. Klocek of Goffstown, NH, and Micheal A. Klocek of Candia, NH. Also, his grandchildren Kathrine and Jonathan Klocek of Virginia, Emily White of Manchester, NH; James White of Candia, NH; Aaron Klocek of Florida, Jamie Kearley of Pembroke, NH; and great grandchildren Ellie Maine and Weston Ross.
Skip was the man who could fix anything, he was the go to guy for a wealth of information about anything you could think of. Always willing to help those who were in need. He loved to work repairing anything and everything, he found great reward in making things work again. He also loved to go clamming, oystering, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed his sawmill, farming, and haying. He was active up until November 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, his loss has definately left a gap that will not be able to be filled.
Rest In Peace Dad, Gramps and Friend see you on the other side in glory.
SERVICES: A graveside service for Skip will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, in Boscawen, NH on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 am.
There will be a memorial gathering held at the residence of Skip's daughter, Judith White of Candia, NH on July 11, 2020 starting at 2:00 pm.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.