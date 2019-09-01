Stanley E. Laferriere, 86, of Merrimack passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. He was the widower of the late Theresa (Gamache) Laferriere who passed away on February 11, 2015.
He was born on April 25, 1933 in Derry, NH to the late Eddy Laferriere and Alice (Laporte) Laferriere Pilarczyk.
Stanley was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He was employed at Cummings Printing in Hooksett for many years before his retirement.
Along with his parents and his loving wife Theresa, Stanley was pre-deceased by his son Ronald Laferriere on July 31, 2012 and three half-brothers, Albert, Donald and Alcide Laferriere.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his son Jean Laferriere and his wife Donna of Pembroke; three daughters, Ann Whitaker and her wife of Merrimack, Pamela Kimball and her husband, Adam of Concord, and Michele Paquin and her husband, Mark of Port Charlotte, FL; four grandchildren, Chris Bellville, Mindy Defosse, Taylor Kimball, and Zack Paquin and several great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Wednesday September 4th from 3 - 5 PM. A service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 5 PM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019