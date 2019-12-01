Stanley J. Brenner born 12/30/28 and affectionately referred to as "our hero" and pillar of strength by his family passed away on 11/27/2019 at his home in Merrimack, NH. Stanley grew up in Revere, MA and graduated Revere High School where he was an outstanding athlete playing basketball and baseball. He went on to take accounting classes, before he was called to serve in the United States Army. He served for two years in Korea during the Korean War and remained in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He was an employee of General Electric and then joined a good friend at Pleasant Auto School where he taught driving school for over 40 years. He was a long-time baseball coach motivating his players by taking the whole team to Dairy Queen for wins and offering those with a home run any item on the menu. It was during these years, he met his beloved wife Rosella and her son Ronnie. Beyond the teams he coached, he was a sports fanatic never missing a New England team play. Stanley was very active in Freemasonry, being a member of Rising Sun Lodge #39 and Ancient York Lodge #89 in Nashua, NH and most recently was recognized for his years of service in the Lodge. Among the many things experienced in his lifetime, he most loved his entire family whether near or far.
He is survived by his wife, Rosella Brenner, step-son Ronald Wiltshire, daughter Shelly Rafuse, son-in-law Joseph Spallone, grandchildren Emma, Abby and Lily Wiltshire, Stephanie Rafuse, Jessica Spallone and Joseph Spallone, and great-grandson James Ryan. He is also survived by his younger brother Gary Brenner, sister-in-law Linda Brenner and niece and nephew Bethany Brenner and David Brenner and his wife Deborah Brenner, grand niece and nephew Katelyn and Matthew Brenner. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Deborah Spallone, and his parents Rose and Kenneth Brenner.
A private family burial will take place in the Old Main Street Cemetery in New London, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the - Attn:Development Office, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019