HOOKSETT - Stanley J. Chiavaras, 72, of Hooksett, NH, died October 25, 2019, surrounded by his family after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on August 30, 1947, he was the son of James and Sylvia (Gramatikas) Chiavaras. He graduated Manchester Central High School and served in the U.S. Air Force National Guard.
Prior to retirement, he had been employed as a financial analyst with BAE Systems for many years.
Stanley loved to spend time outdoors, especially fishing.
Family members include his wife of 50 years, Elaine (Lambrou) Chiavaras of Hooksett; his daughter, Andrea Morales and husband Victor of Hooksett; one grandson, Antonio James Morales of Hooksett; two brothers, John Chiavaras and sister-in-law Fran of Manchester, and George Chiavaras of Florida; two twin nieces who were very close to him, Stephanie and Daphne Chiavaras; several nephews, nieces and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. The Trisagion Service will be held at 6 p.m. The funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St. Committal prayers will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 28, 2019