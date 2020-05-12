Hooksett - Stanley Morton George passed away on May 9, 2020, at the age of 89.He was born in Barre, VT., on Nov. 2, 1930. He was the son of M. Guy and Christie (Smith) George. Stanley married Janet M. Sartwell on August 11, 1957, in Marshfield, VT. He and his wife Janet lived in Central Vermont most of their married life until his retirement in 1994, when they moved to Fort Myers, Fla.Stanley earned his degree in Agricultural Sciences from Randolph Technical College (Randolph Agricultural School) in Randolph, VT. After completing his education, he served in the Vermont Air National Guard in Burlington, VT. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country as a flight mechanic while stationed in the UK during the Korean War.Stanley grew up on his family's dairy farm in Calais, VT., and spent his early work life as owner/operator alongside his father and younger brother Philip. Stanley also worked after hours and weekends for the Town of Calais as a fire warden, agriculture conservation program agent and lister/real estate appraiser.Stanley spent 33 years of his work life in the granite industry in both Montpelier and Barre, VT., until his retirement. He was very proud of the monuments he helped to create. He was a member of the Steelworkers Union, the American Legion Post 3, the Central Vermont Boat Club of Lake Champlain, the Montpelier Elks Club, the Rickers Wrecker Bowling Team of Twin City Lanes in Barre, VT; the Calais United Church, of East Calais, VT and the Trinity United Methodist Church of Montpelier, VT.Stanley loved camping and boating with his family and friends at his properties on Woodbury Lake and Nelson Pond. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, cross country skiing, bowling, horseshoes, museums, playing cards and traveling around the country. He enjoyed playing and watching all the national and regional sports teams. His first love was baseball and he was a loyal Red Sox fan, even choosing to retire near "Fenway South" ball field in Fort Myers. He also loved swimming in his pool in Florida and enjoying the warm weather.In 2010, Stanley and Janet moved back to New England, choosing to locate in Hooksett, N.H., near their daughter and extended family. They resided at the Brookridge Community in Hooksett, N.H.Stanley was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Janet of 62 years, his son Scott Stanley George and his wife Marjorie of McLean, VA; his daughter, Kathryn Sue (George) Shaw and her husband Greg Shaw of Manchester, NH. They have five grandchildren, Joshua George, Jeremy George, and Jennifer George, all of San Diego, CA, Danielle (Shaw) Ford and husband David Ford, of Manchester, N.H., English (Shaw) Christian and husband Matthew Christian of Auburn, NH. He also has two great-grandsons, Jackson Thomas Ford and George David Ford of Manchester, N.H. Stanley was very proud of his family.Stanley is survived by his sister, Beverly (George) Bowles, his brothers Harvey George and Philip George of Calais, VT. His brother-in-law Christopher Sartwell of Escondido, CA., and David Sartwell of Bradenton, FL., along with many nieces and nephews.Stanley is predeceased by his parents, his in-laws Leo and Inis Sartwell; his brother-in-law Roy Bolles and Ronald Sartwell, his nephew Peter Bowles and niece Cynthia (George) Hood.He was part of a very large close-knit family which included 24 aunts and uncles and many cousins.SERVICES: There will be a memorial service at Robinson Cemetery in Calais, VT., later this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your local food bank.