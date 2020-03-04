Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Service 11:00 AM Movement Christian Church 27 Depot Street Merrimack , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley "Stan" R. Heinrich of Merrimack, NH passed away unexpectedly at home, Friday February 28, 2020 at the age of 68 3/4 after battling several illnesses. He was born May 31, 1951 in Boston, MA, son of the late Carl and Olive (Benson) Heinrich. He earned an Associates Degree with honors in Marketing from Burdett College in 1972.



In 1974 Stan married Patricia Campbell whom he met while volunteering for the American Red Cross. They were married 45 years and together continued volunteering for the community. After moving to Merrimack in 1984, Stan served as a Red Cross CPR Instructor, volunteer EMT for the Merrimack Ambulance Rescue Service, MYA Little League Umpire, Cub Scout Committee Chair, PTTF Craft Fair Coordinator, and enjoyed his role as "Stan-ta" for the MEEP and PTA Kindergarten. For over 33 years Stan proudly served as an elected member and frequent Chair of the Merrimack Municipal (now School District) Budget Committee. Stan was also an elected member of the School District Planning and Building Committee.



Stan was a salesman for many years before finding his calling as a coach bus driver working for the Nashua Pride Baseball Team and for Buckingham Bus Company. He was an avid Boston sports fan and his favorite place in the world was the Summit of Mount Washington. However, his true love and passion were his five children and granddaughter.



Besides his wife Pat, Stan is survived by Jennifer Heinrich, Stanley Heinrich II and Victoria Heinrich of Merrimack; Melissa Gouthro, her husband Matthew and their daughter Analeigh Rose of Nashua; and William Heinrich and his wife Linda of Rindge as well as his faithful dog Charlotte.



Calling Hours will be Friday March 6, 2020 at Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack from 6:00-9:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at Movement Christian Church, 27 Depot Street, Merrimack at 11:00 AM.



