Stanton S. Cohen, 90, of Boynton Beach, FL and Manchester, NH passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.



He was born in Holyoke, MA on May 15, 1928, the son of John A. and Ida S. (Needle) Cohen. He was a 1945 graduate of Holyoke High School and served honorably in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He was a resident of Manchester for 53 years before retiring to Boynton Beach in 2006.



In his professional life, he was the owner of Jordan's Luggage Shop in Manchester as well as Garber Travel located in downtown Manchester and other surrounding areas. Active in his community, he was a past President of the Downtown Manchester Association, served as a Corporator of Amoskeag Bank and was an active member of the Manchester Rotary Club. He was a member of Temple Adath Yeshurun, a Mason and served in numerous volunteer positions throughout the years.



Stan had a passion for playing golf and the Boston Red Sox. He was a member of the Manchester Country Club for 52 years where he served on the Board and won many tournaments and even sank a hole-in-one once or twice. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Family includes his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara A. (Goldberg) of Swampscott, MA; three sons, Neil Cohen (deceased) of Contoocook, Jeff Cohen, his wife Pam of Hooksett and their children Joey and Matt, and Marc Cohen, his wife Amy of Studio City, CA and their children Alex and Andrew. He was also predeceased by his brother Jordan Cohen.



SERVICES: Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2â€¯p.m. at the Manchester Hebrew Cemetery on South Beech Street in Manchester, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.







607 Chestnut Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Goodwin Funeral Home
607 Chestnut Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 625-5703
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 20, 2019

