On Jan. 26, 2020, Stella (Kruczek) Gervais, 100, passed away in Blue Hill, Maine, after a period of failing health.
Born in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 3, 1919, to Walenty and Lousie (Platek) Kruczek.
Stella was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Francis, in 2008.
Stella is survived by her three daughters, Karen Bourk of Manchester, Lois Gervais and Marsha Baray, both of Blue Hill, Maine; sister, Gladys Krystyniak of Manchester; as well as five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Per her wishes, there are no services. Interment will be in the spring at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH, followed by a Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Stella's memory to the Salvation Army, 121 Cedar St., Manchester, NH 03101.
To view Stella's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
