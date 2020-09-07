1/1
Stella M. (Roberge) Bourgeois
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella M. (Roberge) Bourgeois, 96, of Manchester, died September 3, 2020 after a period of declining health.

She was born in Manchester on October 22, 1923 to Albert and Alice (Girard) Roberge. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

She was predeceased by her husband, Denis P. Bourgeois in 1964; a son, Richard Bourgeois; brothers, Maurice and Herve and sisters, Marcelle Beaulieu and Claire.

The family includes two sons, Ronald Bourgeois and Dennis Bourgeois and his wife, Karen, all of Manchester; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her brother George Roberge of Manchester and several nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with family members is Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Augustin Church, corner of Beech and Spruce streets, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at St. Augustin Cemetery, South Beech Street, Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association of NH, 166 S. River Rd., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
St. Augustin Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Service
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustin Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 6, 2020
sorry to hear about her death she was good sister in law i will miss seeing her when i go to n. h. my prayers are with the family Lucille Bourgeois
Lucille Bourgeois
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved