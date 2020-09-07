Stella M. (Roberge) Bourgeois, 96, of Manchester, died September 3, 2020 after a period of declining health.
She was born in Manchester on October 22, 1923 to Albert and Alice (Girard) Roberge. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
She was predeceased by her husband, Denis P. Bourgeois in 1964; a son, Richard Bourgeois; brothers, Maurice and Herve and sisters, Marcelle Beaulieu and Claire.
The family includes two sons, Ronald Bourgeois and Dennis Bourgeois and his wife, Karen, all of Manchester; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and her brother George Roberge of Manchester and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with family members is Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Augustin Church, corner of Beech and Spruce streets, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at St. Augustin Cemetery, South Beech Street, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of NH, 166 S. River Rd., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
