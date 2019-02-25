Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stella R. (Laprise) Lachance, 101, formerly of Manchester and Largo, FL, died February 20, 2019 at Bel-Air Nursing Home in Goffstown after a brief illness.



She was born in St. Maurice, Quebec, Canada on October 15, 1917 to Philippe and Juliette (Beaudoin) Laprise. She lived in Manchester for most of her life and in Largo for eight years.



Stella worked at Manchester Knitted Fashions and Mighty Mack, both in Manchester, for many years. She was very family-oriented and enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing.



She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Elmer Lachance in 1998; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Lachance; a son-in-law, Edouard Labbe; and 10 siblings.



The family includes five children, Pauline Silveri and husband, Carl, of Little River, SC, Diane Labbe of Hooksett, Roger Lachance and wife, Susan, of Ft. Myers, FL, Richard Lachance of Sebago Lake, ME and Philippe Lachance of Hudson: 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Bel-Air Nursing Home for the loving care they provided for Stella.



SERVICES: A visitation period is Thursday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 1 East Union St., Goffstown. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to , Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or at



To leave a message of condolence, visit



