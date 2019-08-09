BEDFORD - Stella T. (Lussier) Ouellette, 85, of Bedford, died Aug. 8, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on July 27, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Bernadette (Demers) Lussier. Raised in Manchester, she lived most of her life in Bedford.
Stella worked more than 20 years for the University of New Hampshire-Manchester, where she also earned a bachelor's degree. In addition, she worked several years for the Bedford school district.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Ouellette, in 2007; a brother, Paul Lussier; and a son-in-law, James Campbell.
Family members include four children, Leonora Campbell of Little Compton, R.I., Alan Ouellette and his wife Kathy of Burlington, Vt., Susan Glaude and her husband Michael of Allenstown, and John Ouellette and his wife Ellen of Candia; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at noon from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Committal prayers will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Wall St., Manchester, N.H. 03101, or to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 9, 2019