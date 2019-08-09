Stella T. (Lussier) Ouellette (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella T. (Lussier) Ouellette.
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
190 Meetinghouse Rd.
Bedford, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BEDFORD - Stella T. (Lussier) Ouellette, 85, of Bedford, died Aug. 8, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester on July 27, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Bernadette (Demers) Lussier. Raised in Manchester, she lived most of her life in Bedford.

Stella worked more than 20 years for the University of New Hampshire-Manchester, where she also earned a bachelor's degree. In addition, she worked several years for the Bedford school district.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Ouellette, in 2007; a brother, Paul Lussier; and a son-in-law, James Campbell.

Family members include four children, Leonora Campbell of Little Compton, R.I., Alan Ouellette and his wife Kathy of Burlington, Vt., Susan Glaude and her husband Michael of Allenstown, and John Ouellette and his wife Ellen of Candia; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at noon from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Committal prayers will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Wall St., Manchester, N.H. 03101, or to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, N.H. 03054.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.