Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104

MANCHESTER -- Stephan P. Baldowski, 65, of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, following a brief illness.



Born in Kearny, NJ, he is the son of the late Walter and Clair (Wessel) Baldowski.



A kind and simple man, Stephan most enjoyed the companionship of his loving wife, Fran. He cherished the company of his beloved dogs, Kelly and Midge. In his spare time, Stephan enjoyed tinkering around the house and coin collecting. Stephan will be best remembered for his gentle heart and love of family.



Stephan is survived by his loving wife, Fran Baldowski; step-son, Scott Weaver of Manchester; his brother, Walter "Terry" Baldowski and his wife, Susan; his sister, Joyce Pabst and her husband, Bob; his sister, Gail Baldowski; his doting niece, Cassandra Patuto and her husband Anthony; his nephew, Christopher Pabst and his wife Cathy; and his great-nephew, Connor, who gave him much joy; as well as extended family and friends.



Stephan's Memorial Gathering will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Saturday, June 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the local animal shelter of your choice. To view Stephan's Online Tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



