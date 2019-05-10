BENNINGTON - Stephanie A. Dauphinais, 32, of Bennington, passed away suddenly on April 29, 2019, because of complications from a rare autoimmune disease.
Born in Manchester, she attended Manchester High School West until moving to Antrim in 2004. In 2006, she graduated from ConVal High School.
Stephanie worked at Crotched Golf Club's Tollbooth Tavern as a cook alongside her father. Stephanie also worked at Crotched Mountain Ski and Ride for more than a decade.
Stephanie was a member of Sweeney Post Auxiliary, The American Legion.
Stephanie was extremely family-oriented, she loved spending time with loved ones, especially her niece and nephew. Stephanie had a love for baking and always enjoyed being the one to bake the cake or cupcakes for any special occasion, even the invented ones. She was an avid gardener and collector of candles, shoes and purses. Lastly there was her love of New England sports.
Family members include Tom Mann, the love of her life; her parents, Margaret and Rick; her brother Ricky; her sisters, Megan, Kelly and Sarah; her niece Jocelyn; her nephew Evan; maternal grandparents, Marilyn and John Cashin; paternal grandmother, Connie Dauphinais; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her cousin, Heather Cashin; her grandfather, Ed Dauphinais; and her uncle, Howard Mooney.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, May 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m. from St. Raphael's Church, 103 Walker St. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up. https://www.gofundme.com/f/steph039s-final-medical-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for online condolences.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2019