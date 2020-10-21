Stephanie Ann Blaise, 33, of Londonderry, NH, passed away unexpectedly Sunday October 18, 2020, in Manchester, NH. She was born on December 9, 1986 in Derry, NH, a daughter of Steven Blaise and the late Ruthann (Morris) Blaise-Bond. This was Stephanie's favorite time of year, fall and most of all Halloween/Samhain. This would normally have been a time of curling up and watching Nightmare Before Christmas and visiting haunted houses. Truly a time where she came alive. She always had a love for the darker side, but could still bring so much light to those around her. She had a contagious laugh and such a big heart. Such a goofy sense of humor that brought tears of laughter and great memories. She loved her son Wesley beyond words and passed to him the same great sense of humor. She will be SO missed and our hearts break for the loss of her. It has been a long battle, but she is now at peace and with the many loved ones that passed before her.
She is survived by her father, Steven Blaise and wife Bonnie, stepfather, William Bond, her son, Wesley Rosen; two sisters, Nicole LaPorte and her husband Jeffrey and Tracey Ingram and her husband George; four nieces, Celia Roessler, Aria LaPorte, Lillie LaPorte and Brynnley LaPorte, as well as many aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her mother Ruthann Blaise-Bond in 2003.
There are no calling hours. Following cremation, graveside services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00am in the Pillsbury Cemetery, Hovey Road, Londonderry. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to a college fund being set up to benefit her son Wesley https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-scholarship-fund-for-wesley?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
