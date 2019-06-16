Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stephanie G. Whalen, 61, of Manchester, NH, daughter of Jessie (Gordon) and the late William A. Pagones, passed away on June 11, 2019, surrounded by family after a lengthy illness.



Born in Lowell, MA, on November 19, 1957, she was a graduate of Dracut High School and attended the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Stephanie loved working with children. Prior to her illness, she had been employed at the Greenhalge School as a librarian.



She enjoyed shopping at flea markets, gardening and cooking Sunday dinners for her family. In her spare time, she loved working on crossword puzzles and was a master of Sudoku. More than anything, she cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.



In addition to her mother, Stephanie is survived by her children, Gregory Whalen of Manchester, NH, Kimberly Costa and her husband Jamie of Dracut, MA, and Meredith Brouillard of Bel Air, MD. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol Yapp and her husband Jeffrey of Milton, GA, and Pamela Merlino of Dracut, MA, grandchildren Emily, Matthew, and Zachary Costa of Dracut, MA, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, located at 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. Funeral services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



