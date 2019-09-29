Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary





He received his bachelor's degree from Franklin College in Franklin Indiana. He worked for RGIS as an inventory clerk for many years before retirement. After retirement he was a substitute teacher for Central and West High School. He was involved with a lot of volunteer work which included Easter Seals, NH Job Core, and Pastoral Counseling Services in Manchester.



Stephen enjoyed traveling, reading, and nature walks around the pond.



He leaves behind his son Christopher Smith and his wife Nicole of Franklin; daughter Kimberly Falchek and her husband Michael of Salem, MA; grandchildren Madison Smith, Mikala Ireland, Owen Smith, Blake Ireland all of Franklin, and Gabriella Falchek and Samuel Falchek of Salem, MA; brother Ronald Smith and his wife Constance of Manchester; as well as nephew, nieces, and cousins.



SERVICES: A gathering will be held on Tuesday October 1st from 9-11 am at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 11 am. Burial will take place immediately following at Pine Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals 555 Auburn St, Manchester, NH 03103



To view Stephen's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit



