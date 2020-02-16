Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Albert DiFabio. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Mary Queen of Peace Church 200 Lawrence Road Salem , NH View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life Following Services Birchwood Vineyards 199 Rockingham Road Derry , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Albert DiFabio, 33, of San Diego, formerly of Chester, N.H., passed away suddenly on Feb. 5, 2020.



Born in Winchester, Mass., on Jan. 5, 1987, he is the son of the Paul Albert DiFabio and Karen Lynn DiFabio, both deceased.



Stephen graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 2005, then went on to attend Curry College to major in Business. He had a lucrative football career at both schools, winning multiple awards and division championships.



Following college, he took his competitive nature into the sales world. Most recently at AXOS Bank, his charismatic nature allowed for success in each role he pursued.



He will be remembered for his huge smile, positive attitude, and ability to bring joy into every room he entered. He was an avid workout enthusiast and boxer and could often be seen going to his gym daily. He always looked forward to spending time with family and friends.



Stephen is survived by his brother Bryan DiFabio and wife Valerie, his brother Bobby DiFabio and wife Mandy; his nieces Rosali and Regina; his uncle Paul Woodworth and his wife Lori, Linda Clohosey and Sue Quintiliani, and many other uncles, aunts, and cousins who loved him very much.



SERVICES: There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Mary Queen of Peace Church, 200 Lawrence Road, Salem, NH 03079. Directly following the funeral service, we will be gathering for a celebration of Stephen's life at Birchwood Vineyards, 199 Rockingham Road Derry, NH. 03038. We invite everyone to attend the services.

