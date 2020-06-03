Stephen B. Dorr of Bedford, NH died May 31, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19.



Steve was born August 22, 1939 in Nashua, NH, son of the late Winfield and Eleanor (Tibbetts) Dorr. He was the devoted husband of Lucille (Paquette) Dorr and would have been married 55years on July 5, 2020.



Steve was a 1957 graduate of Nashua High School and served in the United States Army Reserve. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a B.A. degree in Political Science in 1962.



Steve began his career with the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority in July 1962, eventually serving as Finance Director for a number of years before retiring in November of 2002. He also twice served as Interim Executive Director for the Housing Authority.



Steve was a very special, caring and thoughtful man. He hated the telephone, because there was always someone on the other end. He loved playing the role of curmudgeon though he was anything but that. Steve recognized other people's needs and gave them an "at a boy" or helping hand. He worked in the background and did not want attention or recognition. He had a great and dry sense of humor and that special twinkle in his eyes when he was teasing someone. He will be greatly missed.



Besides his wife, survivors include two sons, Robert W. Dorr of Concord, NH and Jefferson A. Dorr of Dover, NH and grandson, Keith Stephen Dorr of Portsmouth, NH; his sister Priscilla Bernasconi of Merrimack, NH; and a brother and sister-in-law Russell and Christine Dorr of Arden, N.C. and several nieces, nephews and cousins along with many loyal and caring friends. He was predeceased by his sister Kathryn Dorr.



A special thank you to the following: the staff in the emergency room and TJU unit at the Elliot Hospital, the Visiting Nurse Association, especially nurse Gabby, PT Katie and OT Sarah, the staff at the Elliot Senior Health Center, especially Dr Goldman and staff and Dr Metcalfe and Lisa at the Elliot Regional cancer Center in Londonderry, NH.



At Steve's request and in his memory, please listen to the song Cups (When I'm Gone) by Anna Kendrick and smile.



Services: A Services will be private for the immediate family with interment at the Woodlawn Mausoleum. Donations in Stephen's loving name may be made to the Humane Society for Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Rd, Nashua, NH 03064-8109. The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St. in Nashua, NH., is in charge of arrangements. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER"



