Stephen Charles Dearborn, 56, of Raymond, NH, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 19, 2020. Born on August 23, 1963, in Somerville, MA, he was the son of David A. Dearborn and Marcia A. (Lawrence) Martin. Stephen grew up in Somerville and Kingston, NH and was a graduate of Sanborn Seminary in Kingston. He served in the US Army and had worked for several years with his father as an optical technician at Wakefield Precision Optics in Dover, NH and Wakefield, MA. For the last 25 years, he was employed at Baron's Major Brands Appliances in Manchester, NH as an appliance delivery specialist. Stephen was a member of the Kingston Veteran's Club and was an avid Patriots fan. He loved playing horseshoes and pool but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Being a good sport, Stephen enjoyed being called uncle "Coo-Coo" by two of his young nephews. Stephen was predeceased by his son, Stephen Dearborn Jr.; his mother, Marcia Martin; his brothers, David Mark Dearborn, and David Alan Dearborn Jr.; and his sister, Lisa DeFuria. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Dearborn of Raymond, NH; his daughter, Meagan Dearborn of Raymond, NH; his father, David A. Dearborn of Kensington, NH; two granddaughters, Nessa and Lyla Dearborn; three sisters, Dawn Marino of Kensington, NH and her fiance Ronald Rousseau, Deborah Adams of Manchester, NH, Suzanne Smith of MA; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 1:00 - 4:00 pm, at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH. A celebration of life will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. A reception gathering for Stephen will be held after the celebration of life and will be announced. Private burial will be in the spring in Greenwood Cemetery, Kingston, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory, to a GoFundMe page which has been created to assist the family in their time of need. A link to Stephen's GoFundMe page is included in his online obituary at www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 23, 2020