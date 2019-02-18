Stephen Crooker of Derry passed away in Manchester on Thursday, February 14. He was born Feb 2, 1980 in Corona CA and was raised in Derry NH. He is the beloved son of Douglas Crooker and Barbara (Whitney) Crooker. He is survived by his wife, Lea (Skrizowski) Crooker of Manchester, and was a very loving father to his three children, Dylan, Abigail, and Ayla. He is also survived by his siblings Paul Whitney and his wife Drenda, John Whitney and his wife Caryn, Cheryl Whitney and her husband Rich Pevear, Carolyn (Whitney) Werner, Ladd Crooker and his wife Julianna, Douglas H. Crooker, Jamie Mahan and Janice Mahan, and his niece Heather Whitney who was more like a sister to him. Stephen had many cousins, nieces and nephews that will miss him dearly.
Stephen had a love of fishing, ice fishing, hunting, and watching sports. He loved attending sporting events and once attended a Patriots Superbowl. He was an avid Patriots fan who defended Tom Brady vehemently and followed the Bruins just as closely. Stephen worked many years in the flooring industry. He will be missed by many who knew him and were positively impacted by their friendship.
There will be a gathering for those that would like to attend at the VFW on Railroad Ave in Derry from 11-3 on Sunday February 24.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2019